Graduate program receives CAHME accreditation

By Maggie Vancampen —

The Master of Science in Health Administration program received accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) May 30.

This program is part of the University of Louisville School of Public Health and Information Sciences.

“Our academic programs are producing tomorrow’s leaders. Achieving CAHME accreditation is a testimony to the excellence of our MSHA curriculum and U of L’s commitment to excellent health management education,” said U of L Executive Vice President and Provost Beth Boehm in a news release.

U of L submitted a portfolio containing the curriculum, purpose, experiences and graduate success to CAHME. CAHME representatives also visited to observe the program first hand. To keep their accreditation the program must continually submit self-studies to CAHME and participate in a review of outside experts.

“As a research university, we seek ways to integrate innovative research within instructional programs. A strength of our MSHA program is the unique opportunity for students to engage in research through our NSF-funded Center for Health Organization Transformation, an industry/university cooperative research center,” said Craig Blakely, dean of the U of L school of public health and information sciences.

The MSHA is designed to enhance students understanding of the processes and strategies in health care.

Chair of the Department of Health Management and Systems Sciences and CHOT site director Christopher Johnson said the campus’ proximity to other health care organizations gave their program an advantage in establishing relationships with local health leaders.

“Health industry leaders have engaged with us to inform competencies of our MSHA curriculum, adding distinction to our overall program,” Johnson said.

Photo Courtesy from CAHME