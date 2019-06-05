Brief: LMPD investigating homicide

By Maggie Vancampen —

Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting death in the 800 block of East Muhammad Ali Blvd., just east of the Health Sciences Campus.

Univeristy police said in a RAVE alert the victim is not affiliated with the University of Louisville. The victim was sent to University Hospital after the 9:30 a.m. shooting, where they later died.

Police said the Suspect is a 20-year-old African-American male. He was seen wearing red or yellow clothing. He also had a bandana or white t-shirt covering his face.

He got into a red Mazda 4-door headed east on Chestnut Street from Shelby Street.

Police said initially traffic delays could occur around the Health Sciences Campus Parking Garage.

Any information should be sent to LMPD immediately by calling 574-LMPD.