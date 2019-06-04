Brief: Assault and robbery at Province apartments

By Matthew Keck–

A student was assaulted and had their bike stolen at the Province apartments today. ULPD sent out a RAVE alert around 1:15 p.m. with details.

The alert detailed two black males, both 6 feet 4 inches, thin build, and one black male, light complexion with freckles. It said that they hit the victim and then took the victim’s bicycle. They left with the victim’s bicycle and headed west from the Province.

At 2:32 p.m. ULPD sent out another RAVE alert with updates that two of the suspects were apprehended. In the update they also said that the victim’s bicycle was returned.

There is currently no other information available.

Students, faculty, and staff are encouraged to call ULPD with any information at (502)852-6111.