Nwora, Enoch return and swell expectations for men’s basketball

By Dalton Ray —

Men’s basketball coach Chris Mack received ecstatic news this week when center Steven Enoch and forward Jordan Nwora both announced their return to the University of Louisville. Enoch made the decision Tuesday, May 28 while Louisville’s leading scorer from last season made Card fans sweat it out. Nwora went to Twitter and made the announcement three hours before the May 30 deadline.

Nwora earned All-ACC Third Team last season and the conference’s Most Improved Player after bumping his scoring average from 5.7 points per game to 17.0 points per game. The ACC’s sixth-leading scorer knocked down 77 three-pointers on 37 percent shooting during his sophomore campaign.

Enoch, who played in his first season after transferring from Connecticut, averaged 9.4 points and 5.2 rebounds — both good for fourth best. The big man showed the ability to score inside the paint and around the three-point line, sinking 34 percent of his shots from three.

The return of both players gives Louisville a giant boost heading into the 2019-20 season as the Cardinals reeled in one of the nation’s top recruiting classes — ranked No. 8 by ESPN and No. 11 by ESPN. The Cards also added graduate transfer guard Lamarr Kimble.

Louisville is stepping into the upcoming season fully loaded and many experts peg U of L to make a deep run. CBS Sport’s Jon Rothstein ranked Louisville No. 2 behind Michigan State in his Way Too Early Top 25 ranking. It’s only year two of the Chris Mack Era and expectations appear to be in full bloom.

File photo / The Louisville Cardinal