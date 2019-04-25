Thu. Apr 25th, 2019

U of L received Gold STARS rating for 2019

3 mins ago Matthew Keck

By Matthew Keck —

The University of Louisville received a STARS Gold rating from the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education (AASHE) for 2019. U of L’s score for 2019 was 66.24 percent, putting them in the top 100 most sustainable schools in the world.

U of L increased their score by 1.05 percent from the previous STARS assessment in 2016. Since 2011, U of L has increased their score by 16.13 percent, and in 2016 they moved from a Silver rating to Gold. U of L’s 66.24 percent is the highest score for any college or university in the state of Kentucky.

Innovative projects like the Green Heart Project, the Urban Heat Island Study and Youth Summit, and Maple tapping on campus have helped U of L achieve this new Gold rating. “This is the fourth STARS report we have submitted since 2011 and we continue to increase our scores each time,” said Justin Mog, assistant to the provost for sustainability initiatives.

U of L is looking to maintain their Gold rating while working towards a STARS platinum rating of 85 percent in the future. Ways that U of L intends to reach the platinum rating include reducing carbon emissions, increasing affordability and access, rejoining the Worker Rights Consortium and developing a plan to increase their percentage of renewable energy.

“We will and we must continue this hard work to ensure a bright future. I am so proud of our faculty, staff and students who are devoted to this issue for the university and in their daily lives,” said President Neeli Bendapudi.

U of L now ranks fourth among ACC schools with a STARS rating and the university recently added a B.A. in sustainability in 2017.

Photo Courtesy of The University of Louisville 

