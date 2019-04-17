Dishing out TLC Sports yearly awards

By Staff —

We’ve arrived at the end of the academic year and it’s time to recognize the best in Louisville athletics of the 2018-19 season. Here are the winners that place themselves in the history books of TLS Sports.

Student-athlete of the year — Mallory Comerford, swimming

When looking for the best student-athlete on campus, it’s hard to pass up on a four-time national champion. For the third straight season, Comerford is the national champion in the 200 free. She also topped the 100 free.

Following in the footsteps of greats like Kelsi Worrell Dahlia, Comerford is primed for a successful Olympic career.

Best male athlete — Tate Schmitt, men’s soccer

Schmitt shook defenders nationwide as he guided the Cards with five goals and eight assists this season, leading to an ACC Championship and earning Tournament MVP in the process. He already plays at the professional level in the MLS for Real Salt Lake FC.

Honorable mention — Jordan Nwora, men’s basketball

Best female athlete — Asia Durr, women’s basketball

This comes as a no-brainer for a two-time All-American, two-time ACC POY and No. 2 on Louisville’s all-time scoring list. Durr averaged 21.2 points per game on the way to a tough loss in the Elite Eight, and she will never lose her status as a Cardinal icon.

Durr was selected No. 2 overall in the WNBA Draft by the New York Liberty.

Honorable mention — Ayeisha McFerran, field hockey

Best coach — Arthur Albiero, swimming

Albiero deserves wholehearted credit for his success with women’s and men’s swimming, coaching both to a top-five NCAA finish and becoming the first program in ACC history to do so.

Honorable mention — Jeff Walz, women’s basketball

Best team — Women’s swimming and diving

Women’s swimming and diving logged the program’s best finish in history with fourth at the NCAA Championships. It is difficult to give any other team this award with such a national finish. Still, the men’s team is right behind for its fifth-place finish at the NCAAs.

Honorable mention –Women’s basketball

Best game — Softball versus Florida State

When you defeat the defending national champion and win the series to boot, it has to be the best game. Softball beat No. 3 Florida State 10-9 in thrilling walk-off fashion at Ulmer Stadium.

Honorable mention — Women’s soccer beats UK 1-0 in overtime.

Top newcomer — Maisie Whitsett, women’s soccer

Whitsett played a huge part in the resurging success of women’s soccer this past season. The freshman led the team with nine goals as Louisville nearly upset No. 2 Tennessee in the NCAA first round.

Honorable mentions — Rebecca Chung and Taylor Roby, softball

Best home atmosphere — Women’s basketball versus UConn (Jan. 31)

UConn may have had the final say in the NCAA Tournament, but U of L won during the regular season for its first victory in 18 tries against the Huskies. Women’s basketball fans are arguably the best on campus and showed out for an electrifying night at the KFC Yum! Center.

Honorable mention — Volleyball Senior Night versus Georgia Tech

Best coach interviewee — Rex Ecarma, men’s tennis

Ecarma has won this award back-to-back years, and for good reason. In his 29th season as head coach, win or lose, Ecarma is a colorful and energetic man with insights for any who will listen.

Honorable mention — Walz, women’s basketball

Best player interviewee — Durr, women’s basketball

Durr is known for her prolific abilities on the court, but she has slowly transformed into a media darling off the court as well. Her humble nature and corny jokes led to an unforgettable senior year of interviewing.

Honorable mention — Ryan McMahon, men’s basketball

Best individual performance — Comerford at NCAAs

There is a reason we awarded Comerford student-athlete of the year, and that reason is not hard to understand. Comerford, already the most decorated Cardinal on campus, became the only swimmer other than Kelsi Worrell Dahlia to accumulate four national titles across her career. Comerford did that by winning both the 200 and 100 free in 2019.

Honorable mention –Dorcas Wasike wins the ACC Women’s Cross Country Championship

Biggest heartbreak — Men’s basketball versus Duke

For the second straight season, men’s basketball fumbled a large lead against one of the top teams in the country. Louisville blew a 23-point lead over Duke at the KFC Yum! Center for one of the worst losses the school has seen in a decade.

Honorable mention — Women’s basketball loses to UConn in Elite Eight

