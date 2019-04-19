Brief: Death reported at U of L’s Health Sciences Center

By Joseph Garcia —

A non-affiliated woman in her 40s was found dead Friday morning April 19 after an apparent fall in the Chestnut Street garage on the Health Sciences Campus.

The University of Louisville notified students and staff that university police and Louisville Metro Police are investigating the death at the Health Sciences Center.

ULPD Chief Gary Lewis confirmed a woman, approximately 40 years old, was found by two U of L Physical Plant workers this morning. EMS was contacted immediately.

Jill Scoggins, the interim communications and marketing director at the HSC, said that someone fell or possibly jumped off the Chestnut Garage. The victim was found dead on the scene.

Scoggins said Louisville police are leading the investigation. The victim’s next of kin has yet to be notified.

The Cardinal reached out to metro police for further information, but they were unavailable for comment at this time.

File Photo / The Louisville Cardinal