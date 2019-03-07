University addresses homophobic remarks from faculty member to Louisville Ballet

By Sam Combest–

University of Louisville Provost Beth Boehm and Medical School Dean Toni Ganzel sent an email to campus March 7 stating their commitment to diversity and inclusion, after a homophobic email from a university faculty member sent to the Louisville Ballet came to light.

Reports say the email was first sent March 2018 when the ballet first advertised the show.

University spokesman John Karman said the university was made aware of the email in February when it was provided to the university.

In the email, Boehm said “We have been made aware of an inflammatory email from one of our faculty members to the Louisville Ballet about his concerns regarding a recent performance. The message appears to be a personal one; the faculty member did not mention the university of use his title in the email. Still, his words have proven hurtful to many of our faculty, staff and students, particularly those in the LGBT community.”

Boehm also called the comments “disheartening.” Reminding campus “They do not represent the values we hold dear at the University of Louisville.”

The Ballet was performing “Human Abstract,” which is meant to explore the life and love in the LGBT community.

Outlets such as WLKY reported on the message Louisville Ballet had posted on their social media combatting homophobic remarks and hate they had received.

File Photo / The Louisville Cardinal