Thu. Mar 28th, 2019

LouVelo bikes roll onto campus

2 hours ago Maggie Vancampen

By Maggie Vancampen —

The LouVelo bikes seen in downtown Louisville have made their way to campus.

They are pay-to-ride bikes meant to help with commuting. They have different payment options available for all riders.

Their student plan is $7.50 a month. Their other plans are $99 per year and $20 per 300 minutes. If needing to use it for a one way trip then it is $3.50 for 30 minutes.

According to the website louvelo.com, “The first 60 minutes of each ride is included in the base price of Daily Passes and with annual/yearly memberships.”

“Once signed up, you can easily check out a bike and return to any station within the system.”

There are 32 stations so far in Louisville with 321 total bikes. The stations have a smart dock that allows you to unlock the bike with a key, smart card or code. It also has a kiosk for easy payment. There are also solar panels to make the stations more self-sufficient.

Five stations have been built around campus. They are next to Threkeld, Floyd Street Parking Garage, the Speed School, Third and Brandeis streets and Brook Street at Cardinal Boulevard.

