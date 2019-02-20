University searches for hospital partnership

By Sam Combest–

The University of Louisville wants to find a partner to buy all local assets of KentuckyOne Health, including Jewish Hospital and the Frazier Rehab Institute.

The university announced the request for proposal for a deep-pocketed partner to buy the hospitals while U of L would provide medical and operational expertise.

The ultimate goal for this partnership is to expand U of L’s clinical healthcare footprint.

“This is a unique opportunity to invest in and deliver health care services, education, and research in conjunction with the University,” the proposal said. “The vision is to build and grow a highly integrated clinical delivery system strategically distributed across the Louisville community.”

The Joint venture would add 1331 beds to U of L’s current 404. It would also add five more hospitals to create a regional operation stretching from Saints Mary and Elizabeth Hospital in southwest Louisville to Jewish Hospital Shelbyville.

The combined operation would be a $1.5 billion concern.

“Ultimately the deal needs to make sense for everybody,” said President Neeli Bendapudi.

Kentucky One Health has been trying to sell Jewish Hospital and other regional properties since 2017.

There is no guarantee that U of L will find a partner or ultimately reach a deal with KentuckyOne Health and its parent company, formerly called Catholic Health Initiatives (now CommonSpirit Health), Bendapudi said.

File Photo / The Louisville Cardinal