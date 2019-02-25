Mon. Feb 25th, 2019

#FridaysForFuture movement comes to campus

1 hour ago Maggie Vancampen

By Maggie Vancampen —

University of Louisville students and faculty joined the international #FridaysForFuture movement with their own event, “The Student Strike 4 Climate Justice,” which took place Feb. 22.

The rally started at Mayor Greg Fischer’s office where they then walked three miles to campus and ended their demonstration in front of the Bingham Humanities building.

Senior public health major Avalon Gupta VerWiebe co-hosted the event with the Director of Earth Church Valerie Magnuson.

“The overall goal is to bring Kentucky’s voices into the global movement because climate change and pollution impacts us so heavily here,” said Gupta VerWiebe.

The event on Facebook said, “Climate Justice IS racial justice and climate change will disproportionately affect communities of color and low income communities.”

Gupta VerWiebe said, “West Louisville has some of the highest concentrations of air pollution due to heavy industry especially in the Rubbertown neighborhood.”

Rubbertown is an area along the Ohio River that has a lot of industrial rubber plants that were erected during World War II. Now it produces chemicals and other materials according to louisvilleky.gov.

About 4o people showed up on campus. Some of the chants were “Solar Power,” “No things change if nothing changes” and “Bring back the climate fund.”

Buttons saying “Rise Up! Climate- Jobs- Justice,” were distributed to participants.

Some of the signs displayed by protestors read “The climate is changing. Why aren’t we?” and “There’s no Earth plan B.”

The event took roughly a month to plan and was inspired by Greta Thunberg’s #FridaysForFuture movement. She first started to protest by hanging out in front of the Swedish parliament, and now the movement is nationwide according to theguardian.com.

Photos by Maggie Vancampen and Sam Combest 

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

More Stories

U of L Named Top Producer of Fulbright Scholars

5 days ago Maggie Vancampen

University searches for hospital partnership

6 days ago Sam Combest

2019 SGA Election Nominees

1 week ago Gabriel Wiest

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

#FridaysForFuture movement comes to campus

1 hour ago Maggie Vancampen

Ash, Wasike win titles at ACC Indoor Track and Field Championships

4 hours ago Matt Bradshaw

Men’s basketball turns in tumultuous February by the numbers

4 hours ago Conner Farrell

Women’s tennis falls to Syracuse, rebounds with win over Clemson

21 hours ago Riley Vance

No. 4 women’s basketball breezes by Boston College

22 hours ago Gabriel Wiest

Women’s swimming and diving takes third at ACC Championships

22 hours ago Matt Bradshaw

Three takeaways from baseball’s season opening games

1 day ago Matt Bradshaw

Lacrosse crushes Mercer 20-2 in home opener

2 days ago Matt Bradshaw

Men’s basketball loses another halftime lead, falls to Virginia

2 days ago Micah Brown

UPS gifts $5 million to Louisville Athletics

3 days ago Matt Bradshaw

Men’s tennis tops NKU and Xavier in doubleheader

3 days ago Riley Vance

thank u, next: Rising from tragedy and break-up

4 days ago Joseph Garcia

University searches for hospital partnership

6 days ago Sam Combest

Every kiss begins with Konsent

6 days ago Joseph Garcia

Madness ensues: Projecting where the Cards will fly in March

6 days ago Conner Farrell

Women’s basketball eyes No. 1 seed in NCAA tournament

6 days ago Matt Bradshaw

Lacrosse starts 2019 with three tough losses

6 days ago Matt Bradshaw

Women’s tennis starts its season with 9-2 record

6 days ago Matt Bradshaw

SGA elections are here: Your vote is your voice

7 days ago Quintez Brown

Men’s tennis sweeps doubleheader against Purdue and Austin Peay

1 week ago Riley Vance

No. 20 Miami storms No. 2 Louisville by surprise for second loss this season

1 week ago Gabriel Wiest

U of L students need to take diversity more seriously

1 week ago Quintez Brown

Tigers threaten, but No. 16 men’s basketball overcomes stupor for one-point win

1 week ago Matt Bradshaw

African American Theatre Program celebrates 25 years with gala

1 week ago Sam Combest

Just the way you are: A color wheel for romance

2 weeks ago Joseph Garcia

Not to be sappy, but seriously, save the trees

2 weeks ago Joseph Garcia

Freshman Alex Wesbrooks making smooth transition to college tennis

2 weeks ago Riley Vance

No. 16 Louisville pressured into 71-69 loss by No. 2 Duke

2 weeks ago Matt Bradshaw

Hollywood is wrong: Movies the Oscars missed from 2018

2 weeks ago Joseph Garcia

Finding your fit at U of L

2 weeks ago Joseph Garcia

Shake it up with Cardinal Nutrition

2 weeks ago Joseph Garcia

McDonnell eyes four pitchers for baseball’s rotation

2 weeks ago Micah Brown

Funke and Ferguson boost softball’s heavy-hitting team

2 weeks ago Matt Bradshaw

Baseball features 13 freshmen ready to contribute in 2019

2 weeks ago Conner Farrell

Five seniors lead the way into new era of Cardinals Softball

2 weeks ago Conner Farrell

Wyatt and Oriente provide offensive consistency for baseball

2 weeks ago Brad McGuffin

Sophomores stack the roster for softball

2 weeks ago Matt Bradshaw

How to stay safe, avoid falling victim to crime

2 weeks ago Sam Combest

Campus flu cases approach 100

2 weeks ago Sam Combest

Failing as fuel: All signs point to Omaha for baseball

2 weeks ago Matt Bradshaw

Softball features speed, versatility and maturity in 20th season

2 weeks ago Matt Bradshaw

Recapping Louisville’s busy week in sports

2 weeks ago Matt Bradshaw

No. 2 women’s basketball slams No. 15 Syracuse, tops the ACC

3 weeks ago Gabriel Wiest

Valentine’s Day is overhyped and problematic

3 weeks ago Quintez Brown

Cuddle up and turn down the lights for these must-see rom-coms

3 weeks ago Joseph Garcia

Two robbery suspects arrested near campus after drug deal gone bad

3 weeks ago Sam Combest

University Police announce partnership with LMPD

3 weeks ago Sam Combest

History of Valentine’s: Love goes beyond a single day

3 weeks ago Quintez Brown

Don’t go breaking my heart, or the bank

3 weeks ago Joseph Garcia

Cardinal Editor to attend prestigious national conference

3 weeks ago Sam Combest

Weather closures are rare but keep you safe

3 weeks ago Sam Combest

Brief: Robbery at the Province Apartments

3 weeks ago Sam Combest

United by a thread: Serving looks of inclusivity at Luminance

3 weeks ago Joseph Garcia

Lacrosse preview: Teeter brings talent, preparation to tough ACC slate

3 weeks ago Matt Bradshaw

Women’s basketball beats UConn, Asia Durr scores a lot

3 weeks ago Matt Bradshaw

North Carolina outfights Louisville men’s basketball 79-69 in lopsided rematch

3 weeks ago Matt Bradshaw

No. 3 U of L rocks No. 2 UConn for a 78-69 win at the Yum! Center

4 weeks ago Matt Bradshaw

Covington Catholic gaslighted us and succeeded

4 weeks ago Quintez Brown

Sloppy reporting causes national outrage

4 weeks ago Quintez Brown

BRIEF: UofL student robbed at gunpoint

4 weeks ago Sam Combest

Old Cardinal Stadium set to be demolished after 63 years of existence

4 weeks ago Matt Bradshaw

Swimming and diving sweeps senior day, falls to rival Kentucky

4 weeks ago Matt Bradshaw

Men’s basketball wins five straight, cracks the top 25

4 weeks ago Conner Farrell

Meet the coaches: Satterfield completes his football staff

4 weeks ago Micah Brown

Burdi and Rogers look to bounce back from professional baseball debuts

4 weeks ago Conner Farrell

Mickey Hess and Kaila Story discuss allyship, hip hop and racism

4 weeks ago Quintez Brown

Baseball opens Flaker Family Pro Locker Room

4 weeks ago Matt Bradshaw

No. 23 men’s basketball avenges lone ACC loss, beats Pittsburgh at home

4 weeks ago Brad McGuffin

No. 23 men’s basketball outlasts No. 21 NC State for fourth straight win

1 month ago Matt Bradshaw

Mitchell, Harrell and Rozier headline Cardinals in the NBA

1 month ago Conner Farrell

Men’s tennis: Equal parts energy and experience in 2019

1 month ago Matt Bradshaw

Women’s tennis: Opportunities abound in challenging conference

1 month ago Matt Bradshaw

Make it a day on, not a day off

1 month ago Quintez Brown

Sean Moth: Twenty years’ perspective working, announcing and breaking bones

1 month ago Matt Bradshaw

Police arrest man for campus robberies and assault

1 month ago Sam Combest

Campus crime reactions

1 month ago Sam Combest

Arrest warrant issued for robberies suspect

1 month ago Sam Combest

Men’s basketball upsets UNC for first ever Chapel Hill win

1 month ago Matt Bradshaw

Jackson and Rankins headline Cardinals in the NFL

1 month ago Conner Farrell

Women’s basketball falls to No. 1 Notre Dame, beats Georgia Tech

1 month ago Matt Bradshaw

Men’s tennis begins 2019 with wins in the Aloha State

1 month ago Matt Bradshaw

Setter Tori Dilfer transfers to U of L volleyball

1 month ago Matt Bradshaw

Lauren Hartlage to compete at Augusta National Amateur Championship

1 month ago Matt Bradshaw

Baseball names five captains for upcoming season

1 month ago Matt Bradshaw

Swimmers find success at Short Course World Championships

1 month ago Matt Bradshaw

The Scott Satterfield Era: One month down

2 months ago Conner Farrell

Whitney Young to become women’s golf head coach in 2019

2 months ago Matt Bradshaw

Baseball ranked No. 9 in collegiate newspaper preseason poll

2 months ago Matt Bradshaw

Women’s basketball remains undefeated as Notre Dame approaches

2 months ago Matt Bradshaw

New Year, New Coaches: Vince Tyra making hiring moves

2 months ago Sam Combest

Tate Schmitt signs with Real Salt Lake

2 months ago Matt Bradshaw

No. 16 Kentucky shoots down low-flying Cards 71-58 in college basketball’s biggest rivalry

2 months ago Matt Bradshaw

John Michael Hayden promoted to men’s soccer head coach

2 months ago Matt Bradshaw

Todd Sharp terminated as Ladybirds head coach

2 months ago Matt Bradshaw