Cuddle up and turn down the lights for these must-see rom-coms

By Nick Long —

February is here and Valentine’s Day is just around the corner.

If you’re looking for a good romantic comedy to watch with your significant other (or you just want to be swept up in a good romantic story for a hot minute) here are my top suggestions that should be on your radar this month!

These movies are in no particular order or ranked.

“50 First Dates”: The story follows a veterinarian named Henry Roth (Adam Sandler) who falls in love with a woman named Lucy (Drew Barrymore) who has short term memory and can only remember same day over and over again.

“The Big Sick”: “The Big Sick” is a true story about how comedian Kumail Nanjiani met his wife Emily, but becomes a lot closer to her parents once she becomes sick and has to go into a medically induced coma.

“How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days”: Another oldie, but this one is about how Andie Anderson (Kate Hudson) tries to push the envelope with her advice column and tries to lose a man (Matthew McConaughey) in 10 days.

“Bridget Jones’s Diary”: which is about, you guessed it, Bridget Jones’s Diary. She decides to start keeping a new diary at the beginning of the New Year and she has a lot to say.

“Love, Simon”: This one is a little bit different than the rest in how it functions. In “Love, Simon,” Simon is dealing with keeping a very personal secret from his friends and family while also trying to figure out who the mystery kid is that he’s been talking to online under the alias “Blue.” It has somewhat of a mystery to it, but it’s nice to see a gay-romance story on screen and to see how Simon deals with accepting himself.

You might not be able to see all of these this month but any one of them would be a good watch before Valentine’s Day.

Graphic by Shayla Kerr / The Louisville Cardinal