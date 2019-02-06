Sat. Feb 9th, 2019

Cardinal Editor to attend prestigious national conference

4 days ago Sam Combest

By Elizabeth Hall– 

Quintez Brown, a political science major and Louisville Cardinal opinion editor, was one of 22 students selected from across the country to attend a community service event in Oakland, California.

The My Brother’s Keeper Alliance which was launched in 2015 by President Barack Obama. Brown will attend the first gathering of the non-profit organization designed to address the lack of opportunity that young men of color face and supply them with the resources to become successful.

The alliance seeks to encourage communities to increase support and opportunities for young boys of color through innovative approaches.

Brown, 18, is a Martin Luther King and Porter scholar. Brown’s dedication to bettering his community led him to become a fellow for Louisville’s Youth Violence Prevention Center.

“For me, it’s an opportunity to make life better for everyone,” Brown said. “In Louisville there are people who have to deal with violence and the consequences of violence on a daily basis, rather that be a lost of a loved one or them trying to stop themselves from violent behavior because they’re poor. The violence prevention center is my way to make a change in my community.”

Obama is expected to attend the exclusive, invitation-only event, called MBK Rising on Feb. 18.

“They have brought young men of color and boys from across the country to meet and basically celebrate the progress that we’ve made and accomplishments and all the successes that they’ve made in various cities,” Brown said.

Brown submitted a 60-second video that described the work he does for his community. In his video, he explains his work for YVPRC. “YVPRC is a partnership of community activists, researchers, youth and community organizations working to find ways to reduce youth violence in the west end,” Brown said.

Brown also uses his voice  for The Cardinal where he is the opinion editor. He became interested in opinion writing in high school where he wrote about the March For Our Lives and racial incidents that happened in his school.

“Journalism and opinion writing are a great way to not only share your story, but also uplift people who don’t have the same opportunity to write as you. When I write an opinion, I not only try to get my message out, I also try to get the message of people who are not heard out,” Brown said.

Brown hopes to learn new ways to further improve his community at MBK Rising.

Photo by Sam Combest/ The Louisville Cardinal

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

More Stories

Two robbery suspects arrested near campus after drug deal gone bad

3 days ago Sam Combest

University Police announce partnership with LMPD

3 days ago Sam Combest

Weather closures are rare but keep you safe

4 days ago Sam Combest

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

No. 2 women’s basketball slams No. 15 Syracuse, tops the ACC

2 days ago Gabriel Wiest

Valentine’s Day is overhyped and problematic

2 days ago Quintez Brown

Cuddle up and turn down the lights for these must-see rom-coms

3 days ago Joseph Garcia

Two robbery suspects arrested near campus after drug deal gone bad

3 days ago Sam Combest

University Police announce partnership with LMPD

3 days ago Sam Combest

History of Valentine’s: Love goes beyond a single day

3 days ago Quintez Brown

Don’t go breaking my heart, or the bank

4 days ago Joseph Garcia

Cardinal Editor to attend prestigious national conference

4 days ago Sam Combest

Weather closures are rare but keep you safe

4 days ago Sam Combest

Brief: Robbery at the Province Apartments

5 days ago Sam Combest

United by a thread: Serving looks of inclusivity at Luminance

5 days ago Joseph Garcia

Lacrosse preview: Teeter brings talent, preparation to tough ACC slate

5 days ago Matt Bradshaw

Women’s basketball beats UConn, Asia Durr scores a lot

6 days ago Matt Bradshaw

North Carolina outfights Louisville men’s basketball 79-69 in lopsided rematch

7 days ago Matt Bradshaw

No. 3 U of L rocks No. 2 UConn for a 78-69 win at the Yum! Center

1 week ago Matt Bradshaw

Brief: UofL student robbed at gunpoint

2 weeks ago Sam Combest

Old Cardinal Stadium set to be demolished after 63 years of existence

2 weeks ago Matt Bradshaw

Swimming and diving sweeps senior day, falls to rival Kentucky

2 weeks ago Matt Bradshaw

Men’s basketball wins five straight, cracks the top 25

2 weeks ago Conner Farrell

Meet the coaches: Satterfield completes his football staff

2 weeks ago Micah Brown

Burdi and Rogers look to bounce back from professional baseball debuts

2 weeks ago Conner Farrell

Baseball opens Flaker Family Pro Locker Room

2 weeks ago Matt Bradshaw

No. 23 men’s basketball avenges lone ACC loss, beats Pittsburgh at home

2 weeks ago Brad McGuffin

No. 23 men’s basketball outlasts No. 21 NC State for fourth straight win

2 weeks ago Matt Bradshaw

Mitchell, Harrell and Rozier headline Cardinals in the NBA

3 weeks ago Conner Farrell

Men’s tennis: Equal parts energy and experience in 2019

3 weeks ago Matt Bradshaw

Women’s tennis: Opportunities abound in challenging conference

3 weeks ago Matt Bradshaw

Sean Moth: Twenty years’ perspective working, announcing and breaking bones

3 weeks ago Matt Bradshaw

Police arrest man for campus robberies and assault

4 weeks ago Sam Combest

Campus crime reactions

4 weeks ago Sam Combest

Arrest warrant issued for robberies suspect

4 weeks ago Sam Combest

Men’s basketball upsets UNC for first ever Chapel Hill win

4 weeks ago Matt Bradshaw

Jackson and Rankins headline Cardinals in the NFL

4 weeks ago Conner Farrell

Women’s basketball falls to No. 1 Notre Dame, beats Georgia Tech

4 weeks ago Matt Bradshaw

Men’s tennis begins 2019 with wins in the Aloha State

4 weeks ago Matt Bradshaw

Setter Tori Dilfer transfers to U of L volleyball

4 weeks ago Matt Bradshaw

Lauren Hartlage to compete at Augusta National Amateur Championship

4 weeks ago Matt Bradshaw

Baseball names five captains for upcoming season

4 weeks ago Matt Bradshaw

Swimmers find success at Short Course World Championships

4 weeks ago Matt Bradshaw

The Scott Satterfield Era: One month down

1 month ago Conner Farrell

Whitney Young to become women’s golf head coach in 2019

1 month ago Matt Bradshaw

Baseball ranked No. 9 in collegiate newspaper preseason poll

1 month ago Matt Bradshaw

Women’s basketball remains undefeated as Notre Dame approaches

1 month ago Matt Bradshaw

New Year, New Coaches: Vince Tyra making hiring moves

1 month ago Sam Combest

Tate Schmitt signs with Real Salt Lake

1 month ago Matt Bradshaw

No. 16 Kentucky shoots down low-flying Cards 71-58 in college basketball’s biggest rivalry

1 month ago Matt Bradshaw

John Michael Hayden promoted to men’s soccer head coach

1 month ago Matt Bradshaw

Todd Sharp terminated as Ladybirds head coach

2 months ago Matt Bradshaw