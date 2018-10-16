Football’s Kemari Averett arrested for threatening to kill girlfriend

By Micah Brown —

Football tight end Kemari Averett has been suspended from all team activities after being arrested on Monday, October 15th for allegedly pressing a gun to his girlfriend’s head and threatening to kill her.

The sophomore pleaded not guilty Tuesday morning to charges of first-degree wanton endangerment and domestic violence.

U of L released a press statement announcing his suspension.

“Kemari Averett has been suspended immediately from all football activities per further investigation,” head coach Bobby Petrino said. “He will not have access to our facility or be involved in any team activities during this suspension.”

According to the arrest citation, Averett arrived at his girlfriend’s house to study and left his backpack. When the woman went to Averett’s apartment the following day, he noticed the laptop was missing, which prompted him to put a gun to her head and threaten to kill her.

This is not the first run-in with the law that the 20-year-old has faced. Before arriving at Louisville, Averett had been accused of stealing a cell phone at gunpoint, resulting in a three month sentence to a regional youth detention center in his hometown of Atlanta.

Averett’s court date is set for Friday, October 26th.

File Photo / The Louisville Cardinal