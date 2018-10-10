- No. 22 volleyball recovers from two-set deficit to beat Notre Dame in thriller
- Brief: Belknap campus facing power outage
- Nyle DiMarco teaches U of L the importance of loving yourself
- No. 9 field hockey downs Michigan State in pink-out
- Women’s soccer shuts down Miami 3-0 on senior day
- No. 6 men’s soccer loses overtime match to No. 15 Notre Dame
- Swimming and diving dominates opening meet against Xavier
- New opponent, same issues: Football dismantled 66-31 by Georgia Tech
- No. 25 volleyball sweeps Duke to remain unbeaten in ACC play
- Queer writers let their voices be heard
Brief: Belknap campus facing power outage
By Sam Combest —
At 12:59 p.m., U of L sent a Rave Alert to students about a power outage on Belknap campus.
There are approximately 450 people in the Louisville metro area facing power outages according to the LG&E outage map.
U of L relayed in a tweet that an issue with a transformer at Third and Oak streets caused the outage. LG&E estimated at the time that power will be restored around 5 p.m.
U of L canceled all evening classesand all offices. The Rave Alert advises students, faculty and staff to check their emails for further information.
File Photo / The Louisville Cardinal