Brief: Belknap campus facing power outage

By Sam Combest —

At 12:59 p.m., U of L sent a Rave Alert to students about a power outage on Belknap campus.

There are approximately 450 people in the Louisville metro area facing power outages according to the LG&E outage map.

U of L relayed in a tweet that an issue with a transformer at Third and Oak streets caused the outage. LG&E estimated at the time that power will be restored around 5 p.m.

U of L canceled all evening classesand all offices. The Rave Alert advises students, faculty and staff to check their emails for further information.

File Photo / The Louisville Cardinal