U of L Counseling Center is a “phenomenal” service with a wait

By Angela Ely —

The U of L Counseling Center houses nine licensed therapists and seven graduate students. For the past three years, students have visited it on the corner of 3rd Street and Central Avenue for mental health resources.

Right now, the Counseling Center isn’t taking any appointments, with a waitlist of almost one hundred people. They’re not accepting names for their waitlist either.

But what if someone can’t wait?

If there’s an immediate emergency during Counseling Center hours, the center offers immediate attention via phone and walk-ins. If a mental health emergency happens on the weekend or outside of their 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekday hours, the Counseling Center advises students to call or text ULifeline (call at 1-800-273-8255 or text “START” to 741-741), a 24/7 crisis hotline for college students.

In extreme emergencies, the Counseling Center advises students to call 911 or ULPD. Students can also call the psychiatric emergency room at the University of Louisville Hospital in cases of acute crisis.

The Counseling Center offers individual counseling, couples counseling, psychological testing and group counseling, which offers groups like Understanding Self and Others through Expressive Art and Anxiety Management. Group counseling only requires a call to the Counseling Center or an email to the group adviser to sign up, but all other services at the Counseling Center require appointments to be made only by phone call.

Sophomore Becca Wells started going to the Counseling Center in August, and said her experiences with have been “phenomenal.”

“I can say with 100 percent confidence I would not be alive if I had not taken the big leap of getting help. I highly recommend people use the resources we have on-campus as much as possible,” Wells said.

In the meantime, if you can wait to be put on the waitlist, the Counseling Center can take your information and email you some resources like, affordable Kentuckiana therapy, mental health apps and others. As of now, the Counseling Center says their busiest time of the year is all year, so you might be waiting a while.

Graphic by Shayla Kerr / The Louisville Cardinal