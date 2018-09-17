No. 8 field hockey earns first ACC victory, wins three in a row By Matt Bradshaw — No. 8 field hockey (6-2) grabbed... Posted September 17, 2018

Schedule preview: Tough non-conference slate awaits men’s basketball By Conner Farrell — With the release of the 2018-19... Posted September 17, 2018

School of Music hosts 26th annual Faculty Gala By Micah Ledford — Students, faculty and friends dressed up... Posted September 17, 2018

A Letter to U of L Students: Protect yourself and your community this flu season Submission by Jerome Soldo — Jerome Soldo is a second-year... Posted September 17, 2018

Tyra opens Center for Free Enterprise fall lecture series By Sam Combest– University of Louisville athletic director Vince Tyra... Posted September 17, 2018

U of L Counseling Center is a “phenomenal” service with a wait By Angela Ely — The U of L Counseling Center... Posted September 17, 2018