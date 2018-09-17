- No. 8 field hockey earns first ACC victory, wins three in a row
- Schedule preview: Tough non-conference slate awaits men’s basketball
- School of Music hosts 26th annual Faculty Gala
- A Letter to U of L Students: Protect yourself and your community this flu season
- Tyra opens Center for Free Enterprise fall lecture series
- U of L Counseling Center is a “phenomenal” service with a wait
- Community mental health services to students
- Students discover the impact of culture in dance
- Football season kicks off to middling start after WKU scare
- Fourth quarter comeback powers football’s win over WKU
School of Music hosts 26th annual Faculty Gala
By Micah Ledford —
Students, faculty and friends dressed up for the 26th annual School of Music Faculty Gala on Sept. 14. Those who attended heard performances from their professors, colleagues and special guests. The Faculty Gala is the first performance in a season filled of diverse performances throughout the rest of the school year.
“It was refreshing to see the faculty reinforce everything they have been teaching us through a showcase of their own skill. Everything was near perfect. Every detail, every note, every rest was so intentional. It was a great night,” freshman J.T. Roy said.
Prior to the concert, the U of L Alumni Council and the Friends of the School of Music, hosted a special reception for attendees. They are an organization that supports the School of Music through fundraisers and scholarships for graduate and undergraduate music majors.
When the concert came to a conclusion, guests were invited to another reception outside the School of Music where the new sculpture “Effervescence,” was lit up. The lighting of the sculpture was accompanied by a piece performed by Louisville Brass.
“I absolutely loved the Faculty Gala. It was such a beautiful and fun event. My favorite piece was performed by the flute, saxophone, and piano trio and it was outstanding. I’m already excited for next year,” freshman Emily Laninga said.
File Photo / The Louisville Cardinal