Kentucky representatives discuss local issues at SGA’s Fancyville

By Arry Schofield —

SGA hosted about 50 students for their second annual Fancyville at the Red Barn Sept. 18.

Fancyville, modeled after Fancy Farm in Western Kentucky, is a political forum led by local politicians. Fancy Farm hosts an annual event, welcoming guests to enjoy barbecue and discuss politics. U of L isn’t straying far from this, with catered Mark’s Feed Store and the same political motif.

This year, members from the Louisville Metro Council, State House of Representatives and State Senate were present.

Politicians discussed the affordability of college, state budgets, gun safety and violent crime in Louisville.

Violent crime, specifically, was a much-applauded topic.

“We can find money to incarcerate black and brown people, but we can’t find the money for pensions,” Statehouse representative Attica Scott said.

With politicians from both state and local levels, different views were shared on all topics.

“I do think that there’s a disparity in the justice system,” Kentucky State Senator Julie Raque Adams said.

Statehouse representative Jerry Miller spoke about political divisiveness in Kentucky.

“There are so many issues in Kentucky where it’s not always democrat and republican, it’s rural and urban. A lot of times, it’s like Louisville and everyone else,” Miller said.

Aside from food and discussions, various tables were set up around the Red Barn, including a station to register to vote.

“We need to be much more representative of Kentucky than just to know the right people,” Scott said.

File Photo / The Louisville Cardinal