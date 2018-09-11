U of L staff and faculty’s personal information compromised again

Nearly 250 University of Louisville faculty and staff had their personal info stolen Aug. 24.

Employees who signed up for the “Get Healthy Now” program through Health Fitness Corp., a third-party vendor.

U of L reported in a mass email Sept. 11 there is no evidence the data was used for illicit purposes.

The university identified 247 employees and retirees whose information was accessed illegally. All were enrolled between 2007 and 2014.

The hackers stole employee names, identification numbers, physician’s names, a small amount of medical information in one case and their Get Healthy Now coaching program forms according to U of L and Health Fitness Corp.

There is no Social Security or financial security information believed to be at risk.

The university was initially notified of a breach Aug. 24 and has since verified the identities and contacted those affected.

As consolation for those affected they will receive one year of free credit monitoring by Health Fitness.

If any questions arise faculty and staff are advised to call Get Healthy now at their call center 502-852-1907 Mon-Fri 8 a.m.-5 p.m.