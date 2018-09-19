Brief: Recently appointed trustee not eligible for position BY SAM COMBEST– @SAMICOMBEST Newly-appointed trustee Kevin Fuqua is ineligible... Posted September 19, 2018

No. 6 men’s soccer ties Charlotte after two-goal deficit By Matt Bradshaw — Following a two-game win streak to... Posted September 18, 2018

Review: Solving life’s hardest puzzles By Nick Long — Who knew that jigsaw puzzles could... Posted September 18, 2018

No. 8 field hockey earns first ACC win, Sowry reaches 100th victory By Matt Bradshaw — No. 8 field hockey (6-2) grabbed... Posted September 17, 2018

Schedule preview: Tough non-conference slate awaits men’s basketball By Conner Farrell — With the release of the 2018-19... Posted September 17, 2018

School of Music hosts 26th annual Faculty Gala By Micah Ledford — Students, faculty and friends dressed up... Posted September 17, 2018