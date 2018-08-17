Don't Miss
Welcome home new members: Bid day photo gallery
By Arry Schofield on August 17, 2018
A member of Delta Zeta gears up for the arrival of new members.
Zeta Tau Alpha and Alpha Omicron Pi pose for a group photo.
New members of Kappa Alpha Theta run to their chapter.
Gamma Chi’s return to their chapters, and are welcomed back.
Sisters welcome new members to the chapter.
Photos by Arry Schofield / The Louisville Cardinal