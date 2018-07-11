Brief: U of L names Cleveland State’s Gary Lewis police chief

By Joseph Lyell —

U of L has named former Cleveland State University Police Chief Gary Lewis to command its police department, the university announced July 11.

Lewis has more than 25 years of experience in policing, and replaces interim chief Kenny Brown, who has filled the role since Wayne Hall retired in May, 2017. He is U of L’s first African-American police chief.

“I hope to bring new energy and new ideas to an already outstanding organization,” Lewis said in a statement from the university.

Lewis had headed Cleveland State’s police force since 2015. Previously, he served as operations and post commander on the Ohio State Highway Patrol, and senior director of media and public relations at Ohio State University.

Lewis earned a bachelor’s degree in public safety from Franklin University, and later his master’s degree in criminal justice administration from Michigan State. He is a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police and the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives.

“Together we will work with students, faculty and staff on all our campuses, combining leading-edge techniques with strong experience in community policing to ensure the safest campus for the university community,” Lewis said.

Lewis’ first day at U of L is Aug 1.

Photo Courtesy / U of L