Don't Miss
- Photo gallery: The Cardinal takes on Kentucky Oaks and Derby 2018
- Gray’s Bookstore writes its final chapter
- Brief: President Bendapudi could get tenured faculty status
- Brief: State caps tuition increase at 6 percent over two years
- Indiana State downs No. 24 baseball with ninth-inning comeback
- Student newsrooms are essential for me, you and each of our peers
- Bendapudi wants to meet students, faculty and staff on her first day
- Lamar Jackson picked by Baltimore at No. 32
- Ramsey’s regime: A comprehensive timeline of scandals
- It’s about time for ex-president James Ramsey to pay up
Photo gallery: The Cardinal takes on Kentucky Oaks and Derby 2018
By Megan Brewer on May 9, 2018
By Megan Brewer —
The Cardinal went on a trot to find the best dressed at Kentucky Oaks and Derby 2018 and stopped by the red carpet to catch some interviews.
Photos by Megan Brewer / The Louisville Cardinal