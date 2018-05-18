Brief: Jurich to receive $4.5 million settlement from U of L

By Matt Bradshaw —

Former Director of Athletics Tom Jurich will receive a $4.5 million settlement from U of L, as approved by the board of trustees on Friday morning.

The university released a joint statement with Jurich, detailing how the two reached a “complete, mutual, and amicable resolution” in their dispute.

“Everyone is pleased that this matter has been successfully resolved,” Board of trustees chair David Grissom said. “All parties can move forward to begin the next chapter.”

The resolution arrived after dispute between Jurich and U of L over legal expenses incurred as a result of his leaving in October 2017.

Terms of the agreement include the $4.5 million settlement, health coverage for Jurich and his wife and “club level” tickets for football and basketball home games for 20 years.

“I have spent the better part of my career working with a dedicated team of athletes, coaches and staff to elevate the University of Louisville’s Athletic Department,” Jurich said. “I am proud of what we accomplished.”

File Photo / The Louisville Cardinal