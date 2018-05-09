Gray’s Bookstore writes its final chapter

By Arry Schofield —

A May 7 Facebook post from Gray’s Bookstore said the shop will be closing its doors for good May 31. Gray’s was founded in August of 1987, and has been a campus staple since then.

The textbook market is rapidly changing to cheaper online alternatives and Gray’s can no longer compete.

“We had a real good run, and the market is changing so we have to change with it,” owner Chuck Gray said.

With more students buying online textbooks, or renting used ones, Gray said there really is no need for a bookstore anymore.

Fans of Gray’s have spoken out about their connections with the store.

“They’re the only place I’d get textbooks from, so I’m glad I’m graduating soon,” student Allie Lambert said.

Gray’s will keep its doors open until May 31, and everything is on sale.

“If there’s any Cardinal’s fans out there, now’s your time to come,” Gray said.

Photo by Arry Schofield / The Louisville Cardinal