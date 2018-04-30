Brief: State caps tuition increase at 6 percent over two years

By Joseph Lyell —

U of L and Kentucky’s other research universities cannot raise tuition by more than 6 percent over the next two years, or by more than 4 percent in one year. The Council on Postsecondary Education approved the two-year tuition and mandatory fee ceilings for the state’s universities on April 27.

U of L’s tuition and fees task force recommended an increase in tuition for the upcoming term. Interim President Greg Postel said this recommendation is taken into consideration with the CPE tuition increase caps in determining if tuition will be raised, and how much.

Incoming president Neeli Bendapudi, to take office May 15, will have a say in the decision. The board of trustees will vote on a final budget, including tuition rates on June 21.

June 22, is the deadline for campuses to submit their proposed 2018-19 tuition and mandatory fee rates for CPE review.

University spokesperson John Karman said the rates will be approved as long as they are in-line with the council’s recommendations.

File Photo / The Louisville Cardinal