Permanent dean of engineering hired

By Shelby Brown —

U of L hired Emmanuel Collins as the permanent dean of the J.B. School of Engineering today. Collins begins July 1 pending a tenure vote from Speed faculty and approval of the board.

“Dr. Collins brings with him a deep understanding and participation in both graduate and undergraduate education, a strong background in research, an impressive record of encouraging teaching innovation and emphasizing experimental learning and a great desire to enhance the school’s community involvement with civic agencies and businesses throughout the city, state and region,” said Interim Provost Dale Billingsley.

Collins joins U of L after a 23-year career at Florida A&M University-Florida State University. He is the John H. Seely Professor and Chair of the Department of Mechanical Engineering, College of Engineering, FAMU-FSU. He founded and spearheads the institution’s Center of Intelligent Systems, Control and Robotics.

While at FAMU-FSU, Collins also served as associate chair of graduate studies and college director of graduate student recruitment, which concentrated on the matriculation and retention of minority STEM graduate students.

“I am truly excited at the opportunity to join the Cardinal family and help provide leadership to the Speed School of Engineering,” Collins said. “I look forward to harnessing the ideas and insights of the faculty, staff and alumni to set and achieve high goals that advance our graduate and undergraduate programs.”

Gail DePuy has served as acting dean since May 207. She replaced John Usher who began serving as acting dean in 2015.

At the time of her hiring as interim, DePuy said she planned to return to her position as Associate Dean of Academic and Student Affairs once a permanent dean was found.

Photo courtesy / U of L

This story will be updated.