U of L hires new vice president for enterprise risk management

By Shelby Brown —

U of L hired Rhonda Bishop as the new vice president for enterprise risk management, audit and compliance effective April 16. Her appointed was approved by the trustees March 16.

“Rhonda is a seasoned professional committed to transparency and the adoption of best practices,” said Interim President Greg Postel. “She has truly been a trailblazer in the areas of compliance and ethics.”

Bishop has almost 30 years of experience in academics and 23 years in medical research and compliance.

“I really look forward to being part of the U of L community and working together to establish the university as a model for ethics and compliance in higher education,” Bishop said.

The position was created in 2017 after U of L updated an associate vice president for audit and institutional compliance position.

“The restructuring of this position demonstrates the university’s commitment to a culture based on integrity, transparency and compliance,” Bishop said.

Bishop is the University of Central Florida’s chief compliance and ethics officer. She held the senior level compliance and research administration position at Virginia Commonwealth University. According to the release, Bishop built both programs from the ground up and has received national recognition for her work in Florida.

Photo Courtesy / U of L