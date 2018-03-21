Updated: U of L closes for snow, no classes Wednesday

Don't Miss
By Shelby Brown on March 21, 2018
By Shelby Brown —
The second day of spring brought several inches of snow to parts of Kentucky and caused U of L to cancel classes. After initially scheduling a delay, the university sent out an updated email.
Evening classes are also canceled. Earlier in the day, the cancelation was pending with a decision to be made at 3 p.m. The closure came two hours early as snow continues to fall.
The record amounts of spring snow is the result of a Nor’easter storm battering the east coast.
Updated 3/21/18, 1:02 p.m.
File photo / The Louisville Cardinal