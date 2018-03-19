Tuition and fees task force recommends reducing student athletics fee

By Bailey Campagna —

On March 6, U of L’s Task Force on Tuition and Fees formally recommended that Interim President Greg Postel and Provost Dale Billingsley reduce the student athletics fee by half.

The board of trustees approved a $50 annual athletics fee to be added to each student’s tuition in 2002. Included in the action was a four-year plan to phase in the fee and eventually increase it. The athletics fee is now around $100 per year for each student, and the money goes into the general athletics fund.

SGA’s President Vishnu Tirumala is confident that the fee will be reduced after discussions with Postel.

“Based on my previous conversations with the President, I now fully expect that the fee will be cut to $50 a year. The fee was phased in over a few years so we hope that it will be eliminated in the upcoming year,” he said.

University spokesperson John Karman said that Interim Athletic Director Vince Tyra, Postel and Tirumala have been working on together on this issue.

“Nothing is finalized yet, but Dr. Postel does expect the fee to be less next year,” Karman said.

Like SGA presidents before him, Tirumala has made reducing the athletics fee a priority during his term.

“We are obviously pleased with the outcome and plan to issue a statement shortly after classes start back up,” Tirumala said.

File Photo / The Louisville Cardinal