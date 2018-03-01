Mary Nixon appointed to board of trustees

By Joseph Lyell —

Governor Matt Bevin selected Mary R. Nixon, and reappointed James Rogers to the board of trustees Feb. 28.

Nixon is a retired financial executive from Yum! Brands Inc. She replaces Diane Medley, who announced she would not seek reappointment when her term expired Jan. 13. Nixon’s term ends Jan. 13, 2024.

Rogers’ term also renewed for the same amount of time. His original term began Jan. 13, 2017 and was scheduled to last one year before the extension. He is an alumnus of U of L and former executive vice president and chief operating officer at Louisville investment firm J.J.B. Hilliard, W.L. Lyons, LLC.

File Photo / The Louisville Cardinal