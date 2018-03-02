Fuller, Juarez take SGA elections

By Joseph Lyell —

Jonathan Fuller has been elected president of the SGA for the 2018-19 school year and his running mate, Mariana Juarez won executive vice president.

Fuller’s sole opponent in the race was AJ Walters, and Juarez ran against Curtis McCoy and Elshadai Smith-Mensah.

Lazaro Munoz won the vote for academic vice president, and Wyatt Harris was elected as services vice president.

For the College of Business, Nicole Smith was elected president, and Mary Baldock vice president.

The College of Education president will be Dion Copeland, but no candidates applied for vice president.

Running mates Lydia Burns and Rachel Benzing won president and vice president of the College of Arts & Sciences, respectively. From a field of 20 candidates, 8 senators were elected for the college. They are:

-Kayla Payne

-Sabrina Collins

-Catherine Hale

-Anne Marie Fetick

-Zach Pennington

-Milan Doan

-Dennis Mashindi

-Katie Rose Schmucker

This story will be updated.

Photo by Arry Schofield / The Louisville Cardinal