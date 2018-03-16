Brief: Faculty committee holding meeting to provide presidential search updates

By Shelby Brown —

The Presidential Search Faculty Consultation Committee is planning an open meeting for the campus community to hear from members of the board to get updates on the search. The session is scheduled for March 22 at 4:30 p.m. in Strickler Hall’s Middleton Theater.

“We hope this process will continue to develop dialogue and discussion aimed toward building a positive and thriving future for the University of Louisville,” the PSFCC said in an email.

U of L spokesperson John Karman said it’s not known yet which trustees will attend the hour-long session, but board chair David Grissom is expected.

The trustees held four listening tours in January on the Belknap and Health Science campus to gain community input before creating the job description for U of L’s next president.

This article will be updated.