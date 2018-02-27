University’s fundraising chief resigns

By Shelby Brown —

While discussing donor pledges, the U of L Foundation announced Bryan Robinson, Interim Vice President for University Advancement, is resigning. Robinson is the second fundraising officer to resign from the university in less than a year.

Robinson told the university he is resigning for “personal reasons,” after being on leave lasting through April 1, university spokesperson John Karman said.

“This decision was not easy for me, but ultimately, I know that it is just simply time for me to go,” Robinson said in a statement.

Prior to Robinson’s employment, Keith Inman held the title in the office of advancement. Inman resigned in July 2017 to take over leadership at Kosair Charities.

Robinson said he believes in the changes taking place under Interim President Greg Postel’s leadership and is grateful for the opportunities he was given at the university.

“Please know that my family and I take very warm memories of this place with us, along with an unshakable faith in the future of this university,” Robinson said.

Karman said Interim President Greg Postel plans to select temporary replacement but gave no names.

Photo courtesy / U of L