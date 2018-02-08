- Faculty rip campus climate survey
Brief: SGA will accept candidate applications for 2018 elections beginning Monday
By Joseph Lyell —
U of L’s Student Government Association will accept applications for its 2018 representatives starting Feb. 12. Elections will be held between Feb. 26 and March 1.
The SGA Supreme Court will preside over the elections, with help from U of L administrators. Election ballots will be distributed to students through their university email accounts, and will also be accessible via Blackboard and U of L’s website.
Undergraduate students can apply to represent the general student body or individual colleges.
Student body representatives include: president, executive vice-president, academic vice-president and service vice-president. Each college can also elect a president, vice-president and student senator. The SGA’s graduate student council has an additional six positions to be filled.
When the application period opens, students can apply for candidacy here. The submission deadline is 5 p.m. on Feb. 19.
File Photo / The Louisville Cardinal