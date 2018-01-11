Brief: Classes canceled January 12

By Megan Brewer —

U of L classes and offices are closed Jan. 12 due to inclement weather. There is a winter storm warning from 4 a.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Saturday.

Heavy mixed precipitation is expected to become ice in dropping temperatures. One to three inches of snow is predicted.

The National Weather Service advises not to travel as there will be a reduction in visibility and high winds.

On-campus dining areas that will be open include Ville Grill from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., POD Market at University Tower Apartments from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Wendy’s from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Papa John’s from 12 p.m to 8 p.m.

The SAC will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

File Photo / The Louisville Cardinal