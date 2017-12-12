Women’s basketball keeps rolling with win over Tennessee State

By Dalton Ray —

On Ugly Christmas Sweater night, No. 3 women’s basketball hammered Tennessee State 95-56. Seven Cardinals scored in the win and U of L is now 12-0.

Knowing the talent difference between the two teams, coach Jeff Walz set lofty goals for his team.

“Our goal coming out here tonight is to see if we could get a few more quarters of (holding opponents) under nine points,” Walz said. “Tonight we had some breakdowns. We give up a layup on a sideline out of bounds play … we let up a three with like 52 seconds left. Those are the things we can take the film back (to the players).”

Tennessee State scored at least 12 points in each quarter.

In Louisville’s last three games, the Cardinals have held opponents to nine points or fewer in seven of 12 quarters.

The Cards started the game on a 12-0 with the first six coming from junior Sam Fuerhing. Louisville ended the quarter leading 28-12.

Going up by 22, Louisville then allowed a 7-0 run — the longest run they’ve allowed since Vanderbilt on Dec. 7. Sophomore Binoca Dunham ended the run with a layup inside.

Louisville walked into halftime with a 30-point lead shooting 63 percent from the field, but committed 10 turnovers.

U of L came out of the break with an 8-0 run with six coming from junior Asia Durr, who ended with 12 points.

Ahead by 35 after the third quarter, the Cardinals cruised to the finish.

Louisville cut down on the turnovers, seven, and forced 11 Tiger turnovers.

Walz’s crew dominated in the paint, out-scoring Tennessee State 56-16.

The competition kicks up for the Cardinals as they travel to Lexington, Kentucky to take on the Wildcats. U of L edged UK last year in an overtime-thriller.

You can follow Dalton Ray on Twitter @dray5477.

Photo by Dalton Ray / The Louisville Cardinal