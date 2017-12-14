What to watch on Netflix over winter break

By Endia Moore —

Dave Chappelle

For those of who like humor on the dry side and stand-up comedy, Dave Chappelle’s newest stand-up comedy special is a must watch.

The special captures Chappelle’s great “return” to comedy since his tragic leave in 2005 from his Comedy Central sitcom, “Chappelle’s Show.”

In this Netflix original, he talks about his struggles with leaving Comedy Central and trying to get back into his comedy career after so long.

It includes some explicit content, so brace yourself accordingly prior to watching.

If open to a great laugh you should definitely log on and give it a view.

13 Reasons Why

“13 Reasons Why” is a Netflix original series, capturing the struggles of high school student Hannah Baker. The series received an 83 percent on Rotten Tomatoes and garnered a lot of talk throughout last spring.

Throughout the series, the audience learns about Baker’s experiences as a high school student through flashbacks, and hints delve into her demise.

Many praise the series’s raw content for displaying what many students face in a harsh high school environment. Some may not appreciate its realness, but it’s worth the watch.

E.T.

“E.T.” debuted in theaters in 1982 and has been popular ever since.

The movie tells of an alien stuck on Earth who befriends a young boy. Soon after, the alien becomes sick and is forced to return back home.

“E.T.” is a must see, with family, with friends or even by yourself. The movie will not disappoint.

Master of None

This Netflix original comedy series came out in 2015 and has been a hit.

The show stars Aziz Ansari as he finds his place socially and professionally in New York. His friends help keep him afloat socially, but professionally he experiences many ups and downs.

The show was rated 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes and is a great laugh and binge-watch option.

Luke Cage

Another Netflix original is Marvel’s “Luke Cage.” A drama series showing the changes of a man who gained superpowers after a sabotaged experiment. It follows him as he’s forced to fight for himself and his new city of New York.

The series is the third in the Netflix original Defenders series. The show is sure to keep you on your toes and the edge of your seat as it unpacks drama, suspense and current day racial problems.

The Longest Yard

“The Longest Yard,” 2004, starring Adam Sandler, Chris Rock and rapper Nelly, portrays the story of a once-famous football player sentenced to do jail time, the things he learns and people he meets while he is there.

Luckily for him, the jail warden is quite the football fan and goes on to organize a football team out of guards who eventually face off against the prisoners.

The movie has its happy, sad, funny and gloomy moments. Its comical relief keeps the movie lighthearted throughout the subliminal messages.

Moana

An animated movie that should not be secluded to elementary-aged children.

“Moana” hit it off big in 2016 and the soundtrack has circulated well.

The movie tells the story of a Polynesian teenager whose heart belongs to the sea and sets out on a journey to save her people. She meets demigod Maui on the way, who teaches her how to sail and helps her along her journey.

Big Mouth

This series became a big hit just this year and has been a pretty common topic throughout social media within the last couple months of 2017.

This Netflix original takes you through the lives of teenagers as they experience the horrors and excitements of going through puberty. The show is an animation, but it is far from suitable for kids.

The comedy has already scored a 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Overall, this series is sure to keep you watching, laughing and paying.

Stranger Things

This Netflix original may be one of the biggest hits on Netflix at this time.

“Stranger Things,” set in 1983, tells the story of a boy who goes missing and what happens in his small town in Indiana as his friends go looking for him. Over the series, they begin to uncover all the mysteries and secrets the small town holds.