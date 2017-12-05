Football’s Lamar Jackson announced Heisman Trophy finalist

By Jordan Shim–

A day after football’s bowl game announcement, Lamar Jackson was named a Heisman finalist.

Taking home the award last year, Jackson is joined by Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield and Stanford’s Bryce Love for the 83rd Heisman Trophy that recognizes college football’s most outstanding player in the 2017 season.

The two-time ACC Player of the Year and ACC Offensive Player of the Year, Jackson posted similar stats from last season.

Jackson totaled 4,932 yards in scrimmage, averaging 411 yards per game while leading the Cardinals to an 8-4 record. Jackson made history in 2017 becoming the only college football ever to record consecutive 3,000 passing and 1,000 rushing seasons capping off a remarkable college career.

The annual Heisman Trophy presentation will be aired live on ESPN at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9.

Photo by Dalton Ray / The Louisville Cardinal