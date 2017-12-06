- Brief: Trustees continue legal recourse discussion
By Joseph Lyell–
A U of L Board of Trustees committee continued to consider legal action Dec. 6th in the wake of the scathing audit of its foundation. Board Chair David Grissom said the ad hoc special litigation committee has placed an item on the agenda of Dec. 14 board meeting.
“We’re going to take the matter up on the 14th, and I can’t predict what action will be taken,” Grissom said.
Grissom stressed that this does not mean the board will agree to sue anyone.
“All I can guarantee is it will be discussed in the meeting,” he said.
Grissom said a proposal from the U of L Foundation, which aimed to avoid litigation between the university and its foundation will also be considered in the meeting.
Grissom declined to comment on specific parties the committee discussed.
The results of the forensic audit of the U of L Foundation were published in June and detailed millions of dollars in overspending.
Craig Dilger, a Louisville attorney working with the university, said in August there is a legal basis to sue former ULF administrators for their actions detailed in the audit. However, a proposed budget increase for legal counsel was denied by state lawmakers.
The full board of trustees meets Dec. 14.
Photo by Arry Schofield / The Louisville Cardinal