Women 4 Women furthers equality

By Madison Swingholm —

On Nov. 4, Women 4 Women held their first general body meeting of November to discuss the roles gendered toys and health or beauty products.

The group discussed gendering of products and how they impact American culture and the daily lives of women. They also discussed the concept of the pink tax and the tampon tax and what role they play in society.

Discussions during these meetings open up an inclusive environment where students are able to express their own views and listen to the opinions of others.

The Women 4 Women student board, founded in February 2009, has 51 members.

The RSO hosts a variety of programs such as the College Women’s Leadership Conference, the Human Trafficking Awareness Conference, International Women’s Day, Cards Against Catcalling, Zumbathon and Women’s Self-Defense 101.

The organization meets to discuss the progress of their programs and discuss topics. “Each week we try to have a different focus on something that pertains to women or social justice issues.” said Hadley Hendrick, president of Women 4 Women.

Hendrick said every meeting is open to all students of all genders. These meetings take place on the first and third Fridays monthly, from 2 to 3 p.m. in Ekstrom 117A.

Sophomore Rachel Bahnik said she was looking to join a club with a more diverse group of women, and plans to join.

Students looking to get involved can find Women 4 Women on the university’s Women’s Center site or on Orgsync.

Photo courtesy of University of Louisville.