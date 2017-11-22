- U of L officially cut ties to men’s basketball assistant coach Kenny Johnson
By Dalton Ray —
Louisville has announced they have parted ways with men’s basketball associate head coach Kenny Johnson.
Johnson, placed on administrative leave on Oct. 6, spent three years with the program.
In a statement released by the university, they will have no further comment on the matter.
The university is under FBI investigation for a pay-to-play scandal involving freshman Brian Bowen and a 2019 recruit. The investigation shook the athletic department, leading to the firing of athletic director Tom Jurich.
Assistant coach Jordan Fair, the coach named in the indictment as making arrangements for Bowen, was fired on Oct. 11 for his role in the scandal. Former head coach Rick Pitino was officially fired five days later.
File photo / The Louisville Cardinal