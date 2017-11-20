U of L hires new lacrosse coach

By Shelby Brown–

The U of L Athletics Association voted to hire Scott Teeter to replace Kellie Young as lacrosse head coach. Teeter was head coach of Canisius College’s lacrosse team in New York. Canisius holds six Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference championships.

Teeter will officially be announced on Nov. 21 at 1:30 p.m. in the Yum! Center.

Spending 16 years at Canisius, Teeter has 130 career wins and is the MAAC’s all-time winningest coach. He has led the Golden Griffins to six NCAA tournaments since 2011.

“The University of Louisville is an excellent opportunity for me because I believe that this is a place where our student-athletes can succeed immediately, both competitively and academically. Together, I believe that we can build something very special here,” Teeter said.

Interim President Greg Postel said the situation was time sensitive with the lacrosse season a few months away. Postel praised Athletic Director Vince Tyra for selecting an impressive pool of candidates.

“We’re very pleased with the way that turned out,” Postel said.

Along with the Canisius, Teeter served as coach for Team Canada.

“First and foremost, he’s been a winner,” Tyra said of Teeter’s 15 years coaching experience.

Along with the MAAC, Teeter was chosen as Team Canada’s U-19 coach of the year in 2013.

“He’s had extraordinary experience working with recruiting and competition on a much larger stage. There are a lot of great lacrosse players in Canada, so we hope that might be a terrific place from which he could help us recruit,” Postel said.

Former Cardinal All-American Kaylin Morissette was Teeter’s assistant coach at Canisius.

The ULAA also voted to extend the employment contract of soccer coach Ken Lolla. The contract, initially set to expire in Dec. 15, now extends through January. Postel said at the January meeting of the board, the contract will be extended again.

“He’s (Lolla) is a great coach who’s had a lot of success,” Postel said.

Employed for 12 years, Tyra says Lolla has a terrific track record.

Courtesy photo / U of L Athletics