Strong Second Half Pushes Men’s Basketball Past SIU
By Weston Payne —
Nineteenth-ranked men’s basketball defeaed Southern Illinois 84-42 with 55 points coming in the second half.
The Cardinals shot 31 percent in the first half, leading to a 28-19 halftime lead. Acting coach David Padgett had a simple answer to the poor shooting.
“Take good shots and they’ll fall,” Padgett said.
Louisville nearly cracked 60 percent shooting in the second half.
Key Players: Deng Adel & Jordan Nwora
Freshman Jordan Nwora accounted for 16 points, eight rebounds and +34 player efficiency rating. Junior Deng Adel scored 18 points with eight rebounds and four steals.
First half
In the first 10 minutes, both teams shot under 20 percent from the field. Soon after, the Cards used fast-break baskets to go on a 18-2 run.
Nwora sparked the run, shooting perfect 5-for-5 from inside-the-arc. Adel scored 12 of his 18 in the opening half.
Second half
The Cardinals picked up right where they left-off in the first half. SIU couldn’t catch a break on offense due to Louisville’s tight full-court press.
Freshman Darius Perry put g up 10 points and seven assists. Limited to two minutes in the first half, junior Ray Spalding posted eight points and five boards.
Padgett applauded the team’s willingness to learn.
“They’re great kids and competitive … they want to learn what it takes,” Padgett said.
The Cardinals have a Top-25 matchup Dec. 3 against No. 20 Seton Hall at 4 p.m.
You can follow Weston Payne on Twitter @weston_payne17
Photos by Karen Nguyen / The Louisville Cardinal
