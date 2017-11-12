No. 9 women’s basketball topples No. 5 Ohio State behind Durr’s 47

By Jordan Shim–

Ninth-ranked women’s basketball defeated their first top-five opponent since 2013, outlasting fifth-ranked Ohio State in overtime 95-90 in the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

Asia Durr, coming off a dull 3-for-9 performance in the season opener, showed she is one of the nation’s most dangerous offensive players. The Douglasville, Ga. native erupted for 47 points, 13 of which came in overtime, to fend off a surging Ohio State team, who came all the way from 14 points down.

Coach Jeff Walz was given a stern task in defending Ohio State’s own inside-out duo. Kelsey Mitchell torched Stanford for 30 points two days prior, while Stephanie Mavunga owned the glass with 26 rebounds. Walz’s his gameplan worked to perfection as they held Mitchell quiet to just three points in the first half.

Senior forward Myisha Hines-Allen bullied everyone in the post with the help of sophomore wing Jazmine Jones. The two combined for 23 rebounds.

Louisville led for over 38 minutes of regulation, but Ohio State stayed close due to Linnae Harper (21 points) and Asia Doss (19 points). Kelsey Mitchell led Ohio State with 26 points.

Down 66-52 with 1:33 remaining in the third quarter, Ohio State made their move.

Mitchell scored 18 points in the final 11:33, ultimately giving the Buckeyes a 79-78 lead with 2:32 left in the fourth quarter. Hines-Allen’s layup restored Louisville’s advantage by one before Mitchell went to the line with four seconds to go. She drained the first, tying the game before hitting the back iron on her second.

Freshman guard Dana Evans had a chance to give Louisville the win, but she slipped driving to the basket to send the game into overtime.

Hines-Allen scored the first bucket in overtime, then it became the Durr show. Scored the Cards’ final 13 points, Durr closed with 47 points on 16-for-29 shooting, 9-for-15 from three while adding six rebounds and two assists.

Hines-Allen tallied her second consecutive double-double with 14 points and 15 rebounds. Jones added 10 points and eight rebounds.

Louisville returns to KFC Yum! Center on Tuesday, Nov. 14 to hose the Women’s NIT Tournament. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.

File photo / The Louisville Cardinal