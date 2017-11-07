- Faculty Senate votes to suspend paralegal program
Jon Paul Higgins, Ph.D delivers pride week keynote address
By Joseph Lyell —
On Thursday, students gathered in Strickler Hall’s Middleton Auditorium to hear the LGBT Pride Week keynote address from Dr. Jon Paul Higgins.
Higgins spoke about issues of the LGBT and black communities, and his struggles as a member of both. He also gave specific examples about how the university could better serve members of these communities.
Dr. Higgins has spoken at many universities across the country, in doing so he has gained national notoriety as an authority on these subjects.
More information about Dr. Jon Paul Higgins can be found at www.doctorjonpaul.com.
Photo by Arry Schofield