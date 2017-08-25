Women’s Center celebrates 25 years

By Bailey Campagna —

U of L’s Women’s Center kicked off their 25th year Aug. 24 with several other campus organizations.

Director of the Women’s Center Valerie Casey hoped the celebration would draw more students into several groups the center offers, such as Empowering Ladies Together and American Association of University Women.

When asked what it was like to work for the Women’s Center, Casey said, “It’s wonderful.”

Hadley Hendrick, president of the Women for Women student board, said the center is an integral part of her college experience. Hendrick joined her sophomore year and says the Women’s Center gave her the confidence she needed to pull off a leadership conference in April.

Hendrick’s story is the kind Casey hopes to keep producing through the center’s work.

The group also looks forward to Women’s Equality Day, Aug. 26, which commemorates the day women were granted the right to vote in 1920. Since then, women have progressed towards equality in politics, business and family. The center aims to continue to empowering women to continue that progress through campus and community organizations such as the Family Scholar House, Women for Women, Campus United Nations and the PEACC Center. All organizations were present for the center’s anniversary.

More information about the Women’s Center is online. Their first Women for Women meeting is Sept. 1 in Ekstrom library.