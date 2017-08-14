Brief: University’s legal spending hike denied by lawmakers

By Kyeland Jackson —

There’s possibly cause for U of L to sue former administrators, but now money could be an issue.

University lawyers were denied their request to increase spending for outside attorneys Monday. As reported by WDRB, the request would have doubled the university’st two-year legal spending budget to $2.5 million.

Though Craig Dilger, a Louisville attorney working with the university, said U of L should sue former president James Ramsey and his administrators, lawmakers denied the request for $600,000 more in legal funds.

“We just felt it was going too far, and at some point we just needed to make a statement as to what was going on,” committee chair Rep. Stan Lee said. Lee said lawmakers’ denial should not stop U of L from suing former administrators.

U of L has reportedly spent nearly $600,000 in attorney fees for investigating the foundation.

Litigation talks began after Alvarez & Marsal’s audit revealed Ramsey and administrators overspent, hid information and made questionable governance decisions. Since that audit, U of L and its foundation have promised transparency and to consider suing to recover money lost by those former administrators.

A litigation committee, formed Aug. 10, will review potential legal actions U of L could take.

