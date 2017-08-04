Men’s soccer ranked No. 9 in preseason Coaches Poll

By Jordan Shim–

The men’s soccer team is one of six ACC schools ranked in the top 10 to open the 2017 season.

Picked to finish fifth in the Atlantic Division of the ACC last year, the Cards are at No. 9 in the United Soccer Coaches preseason poll.

The Cards finished 14-6-2 and went to the Elite Eight of the NCAA tournament, before falling to reigning national champion Stanford, who begin at No. 1. The national runner-up, Wake Forest, starts 2017 at No. 2.

The other eight ranked ACC schools is No. 4 North Carolina, No. 5 Clemson, No. 8 Syracuse, No. 10 Notre Dame, No. 13 Virginia and No. 17 Virginia Tech.

Coach Ken Lolla returns for his 12th season. Led by All-American defender Tim Kubel and All-ACC striker Mohamed Thiaw, the Cards schedule is headlined by early season matchups against 2016 NCAA tournament teams in Butler, Kentucky and Wake Forest.

Louisville will kick off the 2017 season in an exhibition match against Lipscomb on Aug. 12. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Photo by Dalton Ray / The Louisville Cardinal