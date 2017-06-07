U of L’s Justin Mog wins sustainability award

By Shelby Brown–

Justin Mog, assistant to the provost for sustainability initiatives, won the Joan Riehm Memorial Environmental Leadership Award June 5.

“As we all know, the greenest building is the one we don’t have to build. Let’s not tear it down,” Mog said in a recording of the ceremony. “Let’s preserve it and invest in it.”

Mog practices what he preaches. He opts for bicycling over driving, and searches dumpsters for discarded recyclables. Mog also chooses trains or buses before airplanes.

“These are the kinds of things that I see everyday because I’m looking at our city through positive eyes of sustainability,” Mog said.

The Joan Riehm Memorial Environmental Leadership Award seeks to recognize citizens leading environmental initiatives in their communities. The individual or group can do this through projects, events, education or setting a personal example.

“This annual award is presented to a public servant, student or volunteer who follow’s Joan’s tenants of collaboration to improve and maintain Louisville’s quality of place and providing strong leadership by example,” Superintendent of JCPS, Donna Hargens said.

Riehm, Louisville’s first female deputy mayor, passed away in 2008.

“(Justin) lives the passion of sustainability and responsible environmental activity,” Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said. “It shows the momentum of U of L in this great area.”

Despite the U.S. pulling out of the Paris Climate Accord June 1, Mog demonstrates “going green” is still important.

Fischer, among over 150 mayors, signed a letter the next day promising Louisville will continue to strive towards the clean energy statues outline in the Paris agreement.

Photo courtesy of University of Louisville

This article will be updated.